Small Love Potion Trading 29.8% Higher This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.37 or 0.00462704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00068685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00077822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00463575 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.