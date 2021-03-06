SmartCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.08 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $122,989.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,690.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.82 or 0.03330221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.50 or 0.00373303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.27 or 0.01024871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.72 or 0.00413989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.49 or 0.00367259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00250358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00023293 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

