SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,107,700 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the January 28th total of 558,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

