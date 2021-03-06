SmartCredit Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.33 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00011453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00077543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00461816 BTC.

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,759 tokens. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

