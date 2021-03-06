SmartMesh One Day Trading Volume Reaches $273,014.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $273,014.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00758852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043184 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

