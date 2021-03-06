Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWBI. Craig Hallum downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.