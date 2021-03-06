Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $16.07 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $899.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $410,390. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

