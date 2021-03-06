Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $217.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

