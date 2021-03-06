SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$30.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.81.

SNC has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

