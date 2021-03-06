Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Snowflake worth $62,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $570,886,000. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $522,917,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $239.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.38. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

