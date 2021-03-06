SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.