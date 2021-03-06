So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 28th total of 908,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 344.50 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
So-Young International Company Profile
So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.
