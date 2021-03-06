Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Down 22.9% in February

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,248. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.