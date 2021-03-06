Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

