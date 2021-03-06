Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Down 21.5% in February

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 344,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Solar Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after acquiring an additional 184,708 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SLRC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 227,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,921. The company has a market cap of $802.52 million, a PE ratio of -158.25 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.