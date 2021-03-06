SolarCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.50 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $9,522.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00371467 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000756 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,196,783 coins and its circulating supply is 63,021,164 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.