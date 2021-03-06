Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 791,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $353,558.72. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 623,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,796. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

