Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 774,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,880 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 534,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,084. The firm has a market cap of $214.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.