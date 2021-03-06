Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SOLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Soliton alerts:

NASDAQ SOLY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,274. The stock has a market cap of $272.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOLY. Matisse Capital increased its position in Soliton by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Soliton by 46.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Soliton by 19.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soliton by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.