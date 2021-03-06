Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

