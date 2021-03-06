SONO (SONO) Hits Market Cap of $4,101.03

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SONO has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market capitalization of $4,101.03 and $2.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

