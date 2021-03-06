Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.36% of Sonoco Products worth $80,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after buying an additional 56,696 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after buying an additional 189,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.22 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.