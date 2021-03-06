SOTA Finance Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $647,111.27 and $726,496.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00459153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00068284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00077656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083194 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.00457366 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

