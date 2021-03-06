Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) versus First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Head to Head Contrast

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia $133.11 million 2.88 $33.17 million $1.48 10.64 First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 2.17 $25.24 million $2.51 14.50

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Internet Bancorp. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 17.12% 7.23% 0.94% First Internet Bancorp 14.96% 8.77% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 39.68%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.06%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Dividends

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Internet Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction and permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, and asset based lending, as well as mobile banking application services for personal and business accounts. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated forty-five full-service branches, which included thirty-eight in Virginia and seven in Maryland. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, small installment, home improvement, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

