Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 866,900 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 613,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWX. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.