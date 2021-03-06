Sovarnum Capital L.P. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

