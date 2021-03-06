Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Up 40.3% in February

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 28th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LOV opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $30,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,888 shares of company stock worth $1,483,829. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

