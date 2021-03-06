SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $91.71 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.07 or 0.00764325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043834 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,703,711 coins and its circulating supply is 7,913,186,593 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

