SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.44 on Friday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $697.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

