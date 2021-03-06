SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 461,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

