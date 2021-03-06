SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1,724.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,392 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 750,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 644,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78,639 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,182,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 302,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $81.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.