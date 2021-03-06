Spectrecoin Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00282126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002161 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars.

