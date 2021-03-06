Spendcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.52 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $69.22 million and $22.52 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00758273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle's cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform.

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

