Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

ANY stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.