Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

ANY stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.