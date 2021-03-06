Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Spin Master stock opened at C$40.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.18. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.37.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

