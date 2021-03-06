Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Friday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.80 ($2.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £617.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

