Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Mar 6th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($1.24). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

NYSE SPR opened at $47.12 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

