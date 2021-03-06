Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $136.77 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

