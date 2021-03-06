Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Splunk by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 220,554 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 119,341 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

