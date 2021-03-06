SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 501,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.40. 915,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,847. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

