Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.