Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.88. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $23.62. 3,025,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

