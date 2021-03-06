SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,058,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

