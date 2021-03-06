SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.
SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SPXC stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.
SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
SPX Company Profile
SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.
