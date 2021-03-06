SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPYR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,929. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get SPYR alerts:

SPYR Company Profile

SPYR, Inc, doing business as SPYR Technologies, a holding company, engages in building a portfolio of technology companies. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company, through its other subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, is involved in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.