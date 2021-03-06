SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SPYR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,929. SPYR has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17.
SPYR Company Profile
