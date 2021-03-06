StableUSD (USDS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00761447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043404 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.