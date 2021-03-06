Stably USD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,961.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $746,290.75 and approximately $1,961.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.69 or 0.00773833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00030628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00043033 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,690,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,063 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

