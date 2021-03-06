Stably USD (USDS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,552.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $713,764.30 and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.41 or 0.00754009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042903 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,690,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,063 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

