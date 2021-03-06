STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.54% of STAG Industrial worth $72,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.