Stakenet Market Cap Reaches $33.33 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $194,533.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.25 or 0.00429081 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005882 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.02 or 0.04055672 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00038825 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,710,790 coins and its circulating supply is 113,710,369 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars.

