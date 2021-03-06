Stakinglab Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,351.22 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,351.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00019101 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

